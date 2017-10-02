VIDEO UPDATE: Men found dead in Banbury named locally as police continue murder probe

Two men who were found dead at a property in Banbury have been named locally with a man still in custody on suspicion of murder.

Officers attended an address on Newland Road at around 6.45pm yesterday evening (October 1)., where the bodies of two men were found inside.

Police on Newlands Road in Banbury after a suspected double murder. Photos: SWNS NNL-170210-122902001

The men have been named locally as Adrian Fannon, 39, and Mark Pawley, in his 40s.

A 53-year-old man from Banbury has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody.

A scene watch is in place on Newland Road and is likely to remain there over the coming days.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Craig Kirby, from the Thames Valley Police major crime unit, said: “A murder investigation has been launched this evening following the discovery of two bodies at a property on Newland Road.

“I understand that there will naturally be some concerns in the community, but I would like to reassure people that a full investigation is now taking place.

“Although we are in the very early stages of our enquiries, this is believed to have been an isolated incident.

“Officers will be conducting enquiries within the area as part of the investigation and I would like to appeal for any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area to please come forward.

“Anyone with any information about the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should please contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference 1159 of 1 October.”

Residents living nearby have expressed shock at the deaths.

James Fox, 34, who used to live close to the flat where the men were found, said: “I lived on Newland Road for three years before I moved earlier this year.

“I know flat 21 where the bodies were found and it wasn’t a very nice place.

“There were lots of dodgy people coming in and out of the flats which are basically four bedsits.

“When I lived on the road there was a big problem with drugs and gangs.

“I don’t know if these killings are connected to that but it was a set of flats which had a bad reputation.

“Banbury is basically a nice, family orientated town, but this particular street attracts some unsavoury characters. It’s made up of houses split into bedsits.”

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference 1159 of October 1, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Forensic teams on Newland Road after the suspected double murder. Photo: SWNS NNL-170210-134100001

Forensic teams on Newland Road after the suspected double murder. Photo: SWNS NNL-170210-134049001