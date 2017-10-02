VIDEO: Murder probe launched after two men found dead in Banbury

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two men were found dead at a property in Banbury yesterday evening (October 1).

Officers attended an address on Newland Road at around 6.45pm, where the bodies of two men were found inside.

Police on Newlands Road in Banbury after a suspected double murder. Photos: SWNS NNL-170210-122902001

A 53-year-old man from Banbury has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody.

A scene watch is in place on Newland Road and is likely to remain there over the coming days.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Craig Kirby, from the Thames Valley Police major crime unit, said: “A murder investigation has been launched this evening following the discovery of two bodies at a property on Newland Road.

“I understand that there will naturally be some concerns in the community, but I would like to reassure people that a full investigation is now taking place.

Police on Newlands Road after a suspected double murder. Photos: SWNS NNL-170210-120017001

“Although we are in the very early stages of our enquiries, this is believed to have been an isolated incident.

“Officers will be conducting enquiries within the area as part of the investigation and I would like to appeal for any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area to please come forward.

“Anyone with any information about the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should please contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference 1159 of 1 October.”

Residents living nearby have expressed shock at the deaths.

Police on Newland Road after a suspected double murder. Photo: SWNS NNL-170210-120129001

Sally Munden, 43, who lives next door to the flats, added: “We’re all really shaken up by this.

“I know the flat is one-bedroom and it belonged to an old guy called Ray. When I asked police if Ray was okay they said he was so I don’t know who has died.

“Apparently one of the victims is a man in his 30s who has been seen begging around town.

“One of my neighbours said the deaths happened in the morning because there was a lot of noise coming from the flat before it went really quiet.

Police on Newland Road after a suspected double murder. Photo: SWNS NNL-170210-120220001

“I thought it was unusual because it was really quiet at the back of the flats in the evening and it’s usually not like that.

“When all the police turned up in the evening we tried to find out what had happened but they wouldn’t tell us.

“We all want to get out of here now, it’s not a pleasant place to live.”

James Fox, 34, who used to live close to the flat where the men were found, said: “I lived on Newland Road for three years before I moved earlier this year.

“I know flat 21 where the bodies were found and it wasn’t a very nice place.

“There were lots of dodgy people coming in and out of the flats which are basically four bedsits.

Police on Newland Road after a suspected double murder. Photo: SWNS NNL-170210-120154001

“When I lived on the road there was a big problem with drugs and gangs.

“I don’t know if these killings are connected to that but it was a set of flats which had a bad reputation.

“Banbury is basically a nice, family orientated town, but this particular street attracts some unsavoury characters. It’s made up of houses split into bedsits.”

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference 1159 of October 1, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.