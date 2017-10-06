VIDEO: Man sentenced after Banbury drunk and dangerous driving crash

A man has been sentenced at Oxford Crown Court for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit.

At around 5.50pm on July 12, Arunas Kirilka, aged 46 of Kennington Road, Oxford, was driving his black Volvo S60 on the Oxford Road in Banbury.

He undertook another vehicle which was stationary at traffic lights near to the Horton Hospital.

As he pulled away, he lost control of his vehicle and careered into a central island, puncturing both offside tyres before colliding into the back of a motorbike.

The impact caused the motorcyclist to be removed from his vehicle and thrown into the back of a stationary vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his forties, sustained a shattered pelvis, a shattered right shoulder and a punctured left lung.

Arunas Kirilka

He required surgery and has been left with life-changing injuries.

Following the collision, Kirilka was breathalysed at the scene, where he blew 84 microgrammes per 100ml of breath (the legal limit is 35mg).

He was arrested and taken to custody, where his reading went up to 93 microgrammes per 100ml of breath on the evidential breathalyser machine.

Kirilka was charged on the following day. He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit.

At today’s (October 6) court appearance, he was sentenced to two years in prison for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, a four month concurrent sentence for driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit and ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years and will have to take an extended driving retest.

Following the sentencing, PC Neil Bowker of the Roads Policing Unit based at Bicester, said: “On the day of the collision, Kirilka was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit and was driving incredibly dangerously.

“As a result, the victim in this case has been left with life-changing injuries. Throughout the investigation, he has shown great courage and I hope today’s sentencing will help him to start to build a sense of closure on that fateful day.

“Today’s sentencing shows how seriously we treat dangerous driving and driving whilst over the limit.

PC Bowker added: “I hope this case once again reiterates the dangers of drink driving, and acts as a deterrent for those who choose to drive and endanger others’ lives whilst over the limit.”