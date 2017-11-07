UPDATE: Chipping Norton dog walker found safe

Thames Valley Police are no longer appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man missing from Kingham near Chipping Norton.
Simon Blackham, aged 48, went missing from New Road, Kingham at around 5.45pm last night, Monday, November 6.
Thames Valley Police report he has been found safe and well earlier today.
TVP spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public for its help in tracing a man missing from Kingham near Chipping Norton.”
