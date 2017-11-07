UPDATE: Chipping Norton dog walker found safe

Thames Valley Police are no longer appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man missing from Kingham near Chipping Norton.

Simon Blackham, aged 48, went missing from New Road, Kingham at around 5.45pm last night, Monday, November 6.

Simon Blackham NNL-170711-105447001

Thames Valley Police report he has been found safe and well earlier today.

TVP spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public for its help in tracing a man missing from Kingham near Chipping Norton.”