Thames Valley Police are no longer appealing for the public’s help to trace a Banbury man who is wanted.

Adrian Fannon, aged 38, from Banbury, failed to attend Banbury Magistrates’ Court on April 5 with regards to theft offences.

Adrian Fannon is wanted by police and believed to be in Banbury

He was also wanted for a Breach of Court Order and it is believed that he is in the Banbury area.

Police report a 38-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.