Uninsured Shipston van driver moans about police seizing his vehicles

An angry van driver in Shipston complained about the police seizing his vehicles as officers stopped him for not having insurance this morning (Tuesday, November 7).

PC Craig Purcell and PCSO Andy Steventon stopped a green Volkswagen Transporter as it was driven from Telegraph Street Car Park.

The driver immediately admitted that he did not have any insurance to drive the van and said he was very unhappy police had already seized four vehicles belonging to him.

The complaint was noted and the fifth vehicle was seized by the officers, the second from the same person in two days.

A 38-year-old man from Donnington Road, Shipston, was reported for various motoring offences.