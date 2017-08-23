Undercover lorry set to police Northamptonshire’s roads

Drivers breaking the law on Northamptonshire’s roads could be pulled over by an unusual police vehicle – a lorry.

The unmarked HGV is the country’s biggest undercover police vehicle and is currently in action with Northamptonshire Police’s safer roads team.

Its elevated position enables officers to easily spot, record and photograph motorists breaking road traffic laws – drivers are then pulled over to be dealt with.

PC David Lee said: “Drivers may be tempted to look at their phone when it pings, or distracted by other things inside their vehicle, but when you’re driving your attention should only be on the road.

“Using this lorry gives us an ideal vantage point to see just what drivers are up to behind the wheel, and helps us take action to address dangerous driving on our county’s roads and motorways.”

The vehicle is on loan from Highways England and is made available to police forces nationwide through the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Although magnetic placards allow it to be badged up when required, when in covert use it looks like any other heavy goods vehicle.

PC Lee added: “Although this is an unmarked vehicle, we want people to know we are out there looking for dangerous and illegal driving.

“We’re being upfront about our use of it in the hope people read about it and change their behaviour behind the wheel.

“We work to keep people safer on our roads and this lorry is a great way to support that aim.”

The penalty for using a handheld mobile phone while driving is now a £200 fine and six penalty points.