Thames Valley Police conduct drug raid in Banbury

Police raided an address in Banbury last night as part of Operation Stronghold.

At around 6pm on Thursday, June 1, officers from TVP executed a drug warrant at an address on Prescott Avenue, Banbury.

One person was arrested on suspicion of possessing of a Class A drug.

Operation Stronghold is the latest police initiative set up to reduce serious and organised crime in the region.

Prescott Avenue has been the scene of recent criminal activity and in a statement on their Twitter account TVP said: “We will be out in force over the next few weeks keeping you safe and reducing crime in that area, if you spot anything suspicious give us a call.”

