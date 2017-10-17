Teenage girl ‘sexually assaulted by boy’ in Banbury

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a boy she knew in Banbury, according to police who are appealing for witnesses.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was walking in Woodgreen Avenue near to where the old Admiral Holland pub was at about 3.45pm on Monday, October 9.

She was walking with two boys who were known to her, one of whom then touched her inappropriately.

Investigating officer, PC Robin Gates based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the sexual assault or the victim walking with two boys in Woodgreen Avenue to please come forward.

“Due to the time of the incident there would have been a large number of pedestrians and cars in the area.

“The offender is described as a white boy, around 5ft 7ins with brown spiky hair.

“A thorough investigation is being conducted including house to house enquiries as well as CCTV opportunities being explored.

“If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and quote reference 43170300383.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”