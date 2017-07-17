Teenage boy attacked in Banbury park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy was attacked in a Banbury park last week.

On Thursday, July 13, a 14-year-old boy and his friends were playing football on the multi-purpose all weather court, also known as Ironstones Park on Hardwick Park.

Between 5pm and 5.30pm the victim was approached by a boy who then assaulted him.

The offender then cycled off on a black mountain bike with two other boys.

The offender is described as an Asian male, approximately 17-years-old and clean shaven.

He was wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a hood.

Investigating Officer, PC Tony Francis from Banbury Police Station, said: “This is a nasty attack and it was fortunate the victim was not seriously injured however he was understandably distressed by the incident.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident. If anyone has any information please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170207074 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by phoning 0300 555 111.”