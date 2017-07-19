Surrender knives at Banbury police station

Have your say

Banbury police station is one of many across the county where knives can be surrendered as part of a nation wide crack down on knife crime.

Thames Valley Police is actively targeting knife crime and those who carry knives during the next phase of Operation Sceptre.

As part of this national operation, a knife surrender bin has been placed at 16 police stations, including Banbury, for members of the public to dispose of knives.

The distinctive red bin will in operation until July 23.

TVP ask that all knives are safely wrapped in tape and newspaper before being placed in the bins.

