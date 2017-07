A Banbury man has been charged with drug offences after a stop check in the town.

Manasif Hussain, 32 of Queens Road, Banbury, was charged yesterday, Wednesday July 5, with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The charge was brought in relation to a stop check in Queens Road at around 9.05pm on Tuesday, July 4.

Hussain was arrested on the same date and is due to appear at Banbury Magistrates’ Court today, July 6.