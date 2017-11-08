‘Risk to the public’: Man jailed for GBH against a baby in Banbury

A man described as a ‘risk to the public’ has been sentenced to eight years in jail for causing grievous bodily harm against a 14-week-old child in Banbury.

Tyrone Harbour was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, November 7).

The 24-year-old, of Windmill Road, Hemel Hempstead, was found guilty by unanimous jury at the same court of one count of GBH with intent and one account of assault occasioning ABH on August 25.

Harbour was accused of assaulting the baby at a property in Banbury, causing it to sustain a fractured arm and multiple bruises, on November 16, 2015.

He was charged with the offences on 7 October, 2016.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven Gilks, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Tyrone Harbour has been convicted of causing serious and harmful injuries to a baby.

“He has not accepted any responsibility for what he has done and only he knows the reason why he assaulted a 14-week-old baby.

“He is a risk to the public, and will now have time to reflect upon his actions in prison.”