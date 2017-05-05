Police seek witnesses after Banbury knife attack

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked by a gang with a knife.

Between 12 noon and 1pm on Tuesday, May 2, a 21-year-old local man was chased up and down a driveway in Withycombe Drive in Bretch Hill by a number of males who were believed to be in possession of a knife.

The attackers were seen arriving in the area in a grey Renault Laguna.

After a short chase, the victim was assaulted outside a property in Withycombe Drive by the offenders using a knife.

The 21-year-old victim sustained superficial injuries to his chest and back which required hospital treatment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Grahame Lea, of Banbury Force CID, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident. In particular we would ask anyone who saw a grey Renault Laguna in the area between midday and 1pm or people seen running from the area, to come forward and contact us.

“It is believed that this incident was a targeted attack. However anyone with any concerns or information is asked to call us on 101.”

Police report that two men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH in connection with this incident: a 28-year-old man from Cropredy, who has been released under investigation and a 19-year-old man from Banbury, who is currently in custody.