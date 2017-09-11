Police issue CCTV image after Banbury hit and run

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop after hitting another vehicle, injuring two people.

At around 6.10pm on Monday, September 4, a Mercedes collided with a blue Citroen Picasso at Edmunds Road, Banbury, near the junction with Fiennes Road.

Police want to speak to the owner/driver of this Mercedes after it hit another car leaving the occupants needing hspital treatment NNL-171109-125604001

The male driver of the Mercedes then drove off, failing to stop at the scene.

The occupants of the Picasso, a 25-year-old woman and 52-year-old man, both attended hospital for treatment but have since been discharged.

Anyone who recognises the car or the driver or who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to the police is asked to call investigating officer Police Constable Chris Ruff from the Roads Policing Department on 101 quoting ref 1081 4/9.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.