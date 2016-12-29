Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals break down a fence to go trampolining

Banbury police are appealing for witnesses after an act of criminal damage in Bloxham.

On December 4, between 7am and 2pm in Jubilee Park, Bloxham, two males were seen kicking and pushing at a garden fence, causing the fence posts to snap and flattening the fence.

The vandals then entered the garden and started jumping on a trampoline.

The two males are described as both white and between 15 and 20-years-old.

Investigating officer PC Richard Miller, based at Banbury police station, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and we appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward with any information they might have.

“If anyone saw the incident, or has any information which could be relevant to our investigation, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference number 43160340217.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.