Police appeal for witnesses to identify a Banbury flasher

Police are asking for information after a man exposed himself to a woman on New Year’s Eve.

At approximately 7.20am on, Saturday December 31, a woman was walking her dog along Highlands alley, near The Magnolias in an area known locally as the ‘Flowers Estate’, when a man exposed himself to her.

The flasher ran off down an alleyway stopping to tell a female witness, who had heard the woman dog walker scream, that it was OK to walk along the alleyway. He then ran in the direction of Longlandes Way.

The offender is described as having a black beard and was wearing black running leggings, a black hooded jacket, and grey running shoes.

Investigating officer PC Mark Exley, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this man acting suspiciously or seen this incident to come forward.

“If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number 43160365606.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.