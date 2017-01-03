Police appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted

Police are asking to speak with anyone who witnessed an assault in a Banbury nightclub over the festive period.

On Tuesday, December 27 at about 1.45am in the Moo Moo nightclub in Banbury High Street a woman had a drink spilled on her. She was joined by a male friend who got into an argument with the woman he felt responsible for spilling the drink although the victim, a 20-year-old female thought it to be accidental.

The victim was struck, falling to the floor. She lost a tooth and had cuts to her mouth that required hospital treatment.

The attacker is described as a white female with blonde hair and an eyebrow piercing.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.