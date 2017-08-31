PICTURE UPDATE: Victim shares images of damage after Banbury car shooting

The owner of the black Mini that became target practice yesterday afternoon has appealed for a female witness to contact her.

At around 2.15pm yesterday, August 31, a black Mini parked in the NCP car park on Calthorpe Street that houses TK Maxx had the driver side window ‘shot’ out by an unknown assailant.

Heather Haymes, the owner of the car said: “I am trying to locate one eye witness who approached me whilst assessing the damage of my car but in the sheer panic of everything unfortunately I did not take her details.

“She said and explained that she saw and heard a young boy shooting a BB gun or rifle off a balcony from the block of flats on Calthorpe Street.

“She heard the shots and then saw the damage caused to my car. I of course called 999 to report this immediately.

“When police came to assess the situation, they went into the flat where the shots apparently came from and reported that no young person was inside the property and no weapon was found on site. So no arrest was carried out.”

Glass litters the ground of the NCP car Park on Calthorpe Street Banbury NNL-170831-165445001

An employee of a store in the car park told the BG that both he and a co-worker saw little holes that had gone straight through the window of the vehicle.

Thames Valley Police have confirmed that no arrests were made and said in a statement: “Thames Valley Police was called shortly after 2.15pm today (31/8) to a report of a car having been damaged by pellets in Calthorpe Street, Banbury.

“Officers attended and are investigating the offence of criminal damage in relation to the vehicle.

“Anyone with any information about the incident should contact our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 689 31/8.”

Damage was also caused to the drivers side body work and the roof and the cost to repair the window alone will cost Heather at least £75 after her insurance accepts her claim.

Heather added: “I’m disgusted with what happened but luckily it was only my car that took the ‘hit’ but this could quite of easily been a person or child who was passing by and I dread to think what could have been, if the pellet went straight through my car window then who knows what injury could have been caused if it hit a person passing by.

“This person/child needs to be stopped and he needs to realise how his simple minded stupidity could have been a lot worse than just a smashed car window.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting the above reference number or email the BG and we will pass on your details to the Mini owner.