Mysterious Barford St John sheep deaths investigated

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses or information following the deaths of 11 sheep on a farm in Barford St John, five miles outside Banbury.

Between Tuesday, June 30 and Monday July, 24 the carcasses of 11 sheep have been found on a farm by the land owner.

A farmer has 11 of his livestock missing, believed to be the carcasses found ENGNNL00120110330172053

He believes them to be the carcasses of 11 of his sheep that are missing.

PC Suzanne Goodman from Banbury Police Station, said: “This has been very distressing for the farmer. I am keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the airfield at Barford St John, day or night, during this period.

She added: “Also, I would like to hear from anyone who has been offered cheap lamb for sale. I would advise anyone to report this to the police and not buy or eat such meat as there could be a health risk.”

If you witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in this area around this time, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170208462.