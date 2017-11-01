Motorist cleared of causing Bloxham driving instructor’s death by careless driving

A motorist who ran into a Bloxham driving instructor has been found not guilty of causing death by careless driving.

Geoffrey Smith died when he was hit by a van as he went to help a driver who had crashed near Middle Aston on December 30, 2015.

The driver of the van, Richard Wills, 58, of Barry Avenue, Bicester, was cleared of any wrongdoing at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, October 31.

Thames Valley Police said at the time Mr Smith, 59, was walking towards a black Fiat Punto that had overturned on the A4260 Oxford Road near Bicester at around 8am.

He was struck by a reversing Ford Transit Tipper van and died from his injuries, according to police.

Following the accident, Mr Smith’s daughter Helen Adkins paid tribute to him in the Banbury Guardian, saying it was in his nature to be a ‘Good Samaritan’.

“He was so brave and feared nothing. We will miss him so much and so will our mum,” she said.