Mother’s plea to find son’s body ‘hidden in Warwickshire’ on manslaughter anniversary

The mother of a man killed over a drugs debt is pleading for anyone with information about where his body is to come forward eight years after his death after it was hidden somewhere in Warwickshire.

Jesse Richards was brutally killed in Evesham on July 31, 2009, and police believe his murderers took the body to Warwickshire but it was never revealed where.

Five men were sentenced collectively to more than 50 years in prison over the Gloucester man’s manslaughter.

Jesse’s mother Lucy Richards said: “I know nothing will bring my son back to me but I appeal to the public and ask they put themselves in my shoes.

“My son has been taken from me in the most violent way, eight years on and I still have not been able to lay his body to rest.

“I don’t know where he is and the pain of not being able to visit his resting place is too much to bear.

“If you have any information at all please get in touch with police and give me the opportunity to lay my son to rest.”

A £10,000 reward is still available for information leading to the discovery of Jesse’s body after his death in Cleeve Prior, Evesham.

Superintendent Mark Loader, who led the investigation, said: “Jesse was killed eight years ago and his killers have been brought to justice for their crimes. “However, his family continue to suffer and we want to give them the opportunity to lay Jesse to rest.

“The investigation found evidence to suggest Jesse’s body was transported to an area in Warwickshire some time after his death but was never found.

“We know some individuals have information which could lead us to Jesse’s body and are choosing not to come forward.

“I appeal to them, their family or associates who may have that knowledge, to consider the pain Jesse’s family continue to suffer long after his death and ask them to reconsider contacting police.

“If you have any concerns about coming forward to police you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and make an anonymous report with any information you have.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.