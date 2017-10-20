Missing man from hamlet near Banbury

Police are appealing for a man from Warkworth outside Banbury who has gone missing from his home to make contact with them.

Damian Kavangh, 61, was last seen in Middleton Cheney at about 4.50pm yesterday (Thursday, October 19).

Officers are increasingly concerned about Mr Kavangh and are appealing for him to make contact with them to let them know he is safe.

Mr Kavangh is white, 5ft 5ins, with short grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a shirt with a blue cable knit jumper, tweed gilet and green Barbour jacket.

Mr Kavangh or anyone who may have seen him is asked to call police on 101.