Men arrested after Banbury stabbing

Two men have been arrested after a disturbance in Banbury on Monday night left one man with stab wounds.

Between 6pm and 6.20pm yesterday, May 22, there was an incident of disorder reported in Prescott Avenue involving several men, one of who received stab wounds and was taken to the Horton Hospital and has since been discharged.

Another man received a minor injury to the head.

An 18-year-old man from Banbury and a 19-year-old from Brackley have been arrested on suspicion of GBH. Both remain in police custody at this time.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Graeme Johnson, of Force CID based at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170148321’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously