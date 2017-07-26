Man’s face slashed during Banbury street robbery

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses or information following a robbery in Banbury.

At around 11.10pm on Monday, July 17, a 31-year-old man was walking along Swan Close Road whilst listening to music on his headphones.

While passing the entrance of Morrisons supermarket, he saw a man walking in the middle of the road towards him from the direction of Tramway Industrial Estate.

As the man approached the victim, he uncrossed his arms and pulled a light brown wooden handle, which appeared to be a bladed object, from either his waistband or sleeve.

The offender then grabbed the victim and threatened him.

The victim offered his MP3 player and other items but the offender continued to threaten him and then cut the victim’s face, causing four cuts on his chin and jaw bone.

The offender then took the victim’s wallet and removed coins from it, before walking off towards Upper Windsor Street.

The male victim did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as a white man in his twenties, thin, approximately 6 feet tall, with a ‘pasty complexion’ and marks on his face and light brown bushy eyebrows.

He was believed to have been wearing a grey top which had a single pocket across the front and hand holes on both sides, and dark trousers worn over the top of work-style boots which had rounded toe caps with possibly black soles and dark brown uppers.

The upper part of his top was pulled up over his face across his nose.

Investigating officer, PC Alison Watts from Banbury Police Station, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, and an investigation is now in place to identify and locate the offender.

She added: “If you witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in this area around this time, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170212527.”