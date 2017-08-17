Man charged with raping a boy appears at Banbury Magistrates Court

A 53-year-old man charged with a serious of sexual offences appeared at Banbury Magistrates Court on yesterday, Wednesday August 16.

Robert John Dando, of no fixed abode has been charged with eight counts of indecent assault of a boy, two counts of assault of a boy by touching, one count of assault of a male by penetration, two counts of rape of a boy, and two counts of sexual assault of a male.

The charges relate to a number of sexual offences against nine victims from 1986 and 2009 in the South of England and Wales.

He was arrested on Tuesday, August 15 and charged the following day, Wednesday, August 16.

He is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court at a date yet to be confirmed.

Dando was remanded in custody.