Man assaulted in Banbury Bus station

Thames Valley Police appeal for witnesses after a man was assaulted in front of a child.

On Wednesday, September 6 at around 4.30pm, a man was stood next to the 500 bus stop bay talking to the bus driver when a young boy, with a bicycle, aged around 8-years-old, approached him and started to speak to him.

A man, believed to be with the boy, approached the victim and without warning began punching him before kicking him in the head.

The offender was then pulled away by another person, before all three people, the boy, the assailant and the person who broke it up, left the bus station heading in the direction of the canal and Castle Quay shopping centre.

The victim, who suffered bruising to his face, was assisted by the bus driver and attend the Horton hospital.

The offender is described as a non-white male with dark hair, around 6 feet tall, of a large build and aged between 35 to 40-years-old.

He was wearing a white top and spoke in a foreign language to the victim.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Karen Shatford from Banbury police station said: “We are conducting a thorough investigation to find the offender and bring them to justice.

”This occurred in a busy bus station, and ask if anyone saw the assault or witnessed anything unusual in the vicinity of Banbury bus station to call 101 quoting reference ‘43170265140’ or contact Crimestoppers (0800 555 111) anonymously.”