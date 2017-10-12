Man accused of attempting to incite girl into sexual activity in Oxfordshire

A man has been charged with attempting to incite a teenage girl to engage in sexual activity in Oxfordshire and appeared in court in Banbury yesterday (Wednesday, October 11).

Joshua Dodd was arrested and charged on Tuesday following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

The 25-year-old of no fixed abode was charged with one count of attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, one count of breach of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order and one count of failing to comply with interim notification requirements of the sex offenders register.

He appeared at Banbury Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was remanded to appear at Oxford Crown Court on November 10.