Jewellery stolen in Chipping Warden burglary

Burglars smashed a window in order to break into a house in Chipping Warden.

Thieves gained access to the home in Allens Orchard sometime between 11.30am on Saturday, September 9, and 2pm on Saturday, September 16.

Items including jewellery were stolen.

Northamptonshire Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.