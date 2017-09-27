Investigators snare 15 suspected paedophiles in two months

More than a dozen suspected paedophiles have been snared in Northamptonshire as part of a police bid to crackdown on the sharing of sickening images.

Northamptonshire Police’s paedophile online investigation team arrested 15 people across the county in the last two months, all on suspicion of making and distributing indecent images of children.

During this time, the specialist team carried out 20 search warrants and ‘safeguarded’ 24 children who would have been at risk.

Detective Inspector Andy Rogers, who leads the team, said: “Every indecent image of a child is an image of a victim.

“Many are images of child abuse and perpetuate more offending against the most vulnerable in our society.

“This is why we have a team of experts dedicated to catching offenders and bringing them to justice.

“Anybody who thinks they will go unnoticed is wrong. They can expect a knock at the door from a police officer, and from then on their whole lives are likely to be turned upside down.”

Officers used additional powers to obtain a Sexual Risk Order for one 43-year-old man who was placed on the Sex Offender Register (SOR) for four years.

This means he must inform police of any foreign travel or address changes and is prevented from working in any profession where he may come into contact with children.

In addition, the following paedophiles have been sentenced:

• A 56-year-old man has been convicted for three counts of making indecent photos/pseudo photos of a child (IIOC), possessing extreme pornographic images and distributing indecent photos/pseudo photos of a child. He has been given a 10-month prison sentence.

• A 45-year-old man has been convicted for making IIOC and possessing a prohibited image of a child. He is now serving an 18-month sentence behind bars.

• A 53-year-old man has been convicted of making IIOC, possession of extreme pornographic images and possessing prohibited images of a child. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

• A 61- year-old man (previously a registered sex offender) was convicted of one count of making and distributing IIOC and one of possessing a prohibited image of a child. He was given a two-year jail sentence.

All four offenders have been given 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Orders and placed on the SOR for 10 years.

There is support available for anybody considering viewing indecent images of children online stopitnow.org.uk or lucyfaithfull.org.uk.