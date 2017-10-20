Images released after woman assaulted in Banbury supermarket

A woman was left with facial injuries after being assaulted in a Banbury supermarket and police would like to speak to a man pictured in CCTV images released today (Friday, October 20).

A 57-year-old woman was attacked by a man in Morrisons supermarket on Swan Close Road at about 12.30pm on Monday, October 9.

Police want to speak to this man about an assault on a woman in a Banbury supermarket on October 9. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-171020-150736001

The woman sustained facial injuries and was taken to the Horton General Hospital. She has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Pete Butt-Gow, based at Banbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to this man as I believe he may have vital information which could assist us with our investigation.

“If you witnessed this incident or recognise the man in these images please contact me via the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference ‘43170299428’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.