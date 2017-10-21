‘Heart of gold’: Heartfelt tribute to second man ‘stabbed to death’ in Banbury

The family of one of the men found stabbed to death in Banbury has released a heartbreaking tribute to the ‘ultimate lovable rogue with a heart of gold’.

Adrian Fannon and Mark Pawsey were found dead in a flat on Newland Road on October 1 - Raymond Morgan, 52, of Newland Road is charged with their murders.

A tribute from Adrian’s family, released by Thames Valley Police yesterday (Friday, October 20), said the 39-year-old from Banbury was ‘affectionate’ and is dearly missed.

“Our Adrian was the ultimate loveable rogue who took a couple of wrong turns along the way. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone he could,” the tribute says.

“He was an affectionate son, brother and uncle. His nephews and nieces meant the world to him, he was so proud of them and he made them laugh, they adored him.

“As siblings there will now always be one sixth of us missing.

“He was loved dearly by the whole family and his passing has left a big hole in all our hearts.”

Mr Pawley’s family issued a tribute to him earlier this month saying he was also a ‘loveable rogue’ and everyone who knew him were shocked by what happened.

Morgan is due before Oxford Crown Court on March 12, 2018.