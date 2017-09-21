Elderly women and girls ‘threatened with metal pole’ in Banbury aggravated burglary

Three men left two elderly women and two girls ‘distressed’ after threatening them with a metal pole in their home in Banbury.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the aggravated burglary at the home in School View at around 6.10pm last Thursday (September 14).

The victims, a woman aged in her 90s, and two girls aged 17 and 12, were at their home address when three men entered the house.

They threatened the victims with a metal pole and demanded valuable items, but after a search upstairs they left without taking anything and none of the victims were injured.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sam Bonner, of Banbury Force CID, said: “This was obviously a very distressing incident for the victims, and I am appealing for anyone who has any information which could help our investigation to please get in touch.

“If you have any details relating to this incident, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call 101 quoting reference 43170273680, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.