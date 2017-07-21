Drug raids across Banbury result in multiple arrests

Thames Valley Police executed a number of warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Banbury yesterday.

On Thursday, July 20, seven warrants were carried out at addresses on Middleton Road, Merton Street, Northumberland Court, Calthorpe Street, Samuelson Court and Usher Court in Bnabury.

A number of people were arrested and an Initial Closure Notice was served on the addresses by police, meaning only the named occupants are allowed to be at the addresses.

Officers will be attending court to request a Closure Order on the addresses.

Neighbourhood Inspector for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire John Batty, said: “This was an operation designed to target organised crime groups operating across county drug lines who are supplying controlled drugs in Banbury.

“These groups from big cities such as London and Birmingham have been operating in the town and have been exploiting vulnerable people.

“This involves taking over the addresses of vulnerable adults in order to deal drugs from them. This operation was designed to deprive the use of these premises to these groups and arrest those involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

He added: “The term ‘cuckooing’ has been used to describe this kind of activity and this operation is designed to send a clear message to those who operate in this way that we will not tolerate this kind of activity in Banbury.

“This operation was part of Thames Valley Police’s ongoing commitment to tackle serious and organised crime as part of our Stronghold campaign.”

Police report that seven people were arrested as a result of the town wide operation.

They are;

A 33-year-old man from London, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, has been released under police investigation.

A 28-year-old man from London, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, has been released under police investigation.

A 16-year-old boy from Birmingham, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, has been release under police investigation.

A 35-year-old woman from Banbury, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, has been release under police investigation.

A 32-year-old female from Banbury, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, has been release under police investigation.

A 32-year-old female from Banbury, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, has been release under police investigation.

A 38-year-old female from Banbury, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, has been released under police investigation.