Drink-driving motorist convicted after crashing into biker in Banbury

A motorist has been convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink-driving after crashing into a motorcyclist in Banbury.

A motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was left with life-changing injuries when Arunas Kirilka crashed into the back of him on Oxford Road on July 12.

Kirilka, 46, of Kennington Road, Oxford, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit and appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (September 1).

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at the same court on October 6, for sentencing.

Following the court appearance, PC Neil Bowker of the Roads Policing Unit based at Bicester, said: “The victim in this case who has shown great courage since suffering from these life-changing injuries.

“This conviction shows how seriously we take dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit.

“I hope this case once again reiterates the dangers of drink driving, and acts as a deterrent for those who choose to drive whilst over the limit.”

Kirilka was driving his black Volvo S60 on Oxford Road when he undertook another vehicle which was stationary at traffic lights near to the Horton Hospital at around 5.50pm.

As he pulled away, he lost control of his vehicle and careered into a central island, puncturing both offside tyres before colliding into the back of a motorbike.

The impact caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from his vehicle and into the back of a stationary vehicle.

The rider sustained a shattered pelvis, a shattered right shoulder and a punctured left lung. He required surgery and has been left with life-changing injuries.

Following the collision, Kirilka was breathalysed at the scene, where he blew 84 microgrammes per 100ml of breath.

He was arrested and taken to custody, where his reading went up to 93mg per 100ml of breath on the evidential breathalyser machine – the legal limit is 35mg.

Kirilka was charged the following day.