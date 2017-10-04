Double murder: Two Banbury men died of multiple stab wounds

The two men found dead inside a property in Banbury were killed by multiple stab wounds, police said after formally identifying them today (Wednesday, October 4).

Adrian Fannon, aged 39, and Mark Pawley, aged 25, were found deceased in the flat on Newland Road on Sunday evening. Both men were from the Banbury area.

Adrian Fannon. Photo: SWNS NNL-170210-155751001

A scene watch remains in place at the location whilst officers conduct enquiries.

Following a Home Office post-mortem examination held yesterday (Tuesday), the cause of death for both men has been given as multiple stab wounds, police said.

A 52-year-old man from Banbury arrested on suspicion of murder is still in police custody.

Investigating officers would continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or any unusual behaviour in the area to please come forward.

Mark Pawley, one of the men found dead in a flat on Newland Road. Photo: SWNS NNL-170210-155739001

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference 1159 of October 1.

The men’s families have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Men found dead in Banbury named locally as police continue murder probe