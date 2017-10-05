Double Banbury murder suspect appears at emotional court hearing

A man accused of murdering two men in Banbury appeared in a packed courtroom full of emotion this morning (Thursday, October 5).

A full public gallery at Banbury Magistrates’ Court witnessed Raymond Morgan’s first court appearance after being charged with two counts of murder last night (Wednesday).

The 52-year-old man, of Newland Road, confirmed his name and age in a brief hearing as members of the gallery struggled to hold back the tears.

Morgan is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court tomorrow (Friday) where any bail arrangements will be determined and a date set for the full trial.

There were several outbursts from the public gallery as Morgan left the dock.

Adrian Fannon, 39, and Mark Pawley, 25, were found dead in a flat on Newland Road on Sunday and a post-mortem examination deemed they had been killed by ‘multiple stab wounds’.