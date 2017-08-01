Desk work brings man wanted for Shipston burglary to justice

A man from Surrey wanted for a burglary in Shipston-on-Stour and skipping a court date for a criminal damage charge was found and brought to justice thanks to some diligent desk work.

PC Craig Purcell managed to find Artur Akus using Google Streetview and his phone after a small amount of blood at an address in Campden Road following the burglary in March identified him as a suspect.

Enquiries found there was already a warrant issued for the 42-year-old man of no fixed abode’s arrest Staffordshire Magistrates after he failed to attend court to answer a criminal damage charge.

“I located an old address of Akus and checked it on Google Streetview. On the driveway was a taxi. I called the local taxi company and was eventually able to speak with the homeowner who knew Akus,” PC Purcell said.

“He said that he hadn’t seen him in a while but believed he was still in the area. During the conversation he mentioned that Akus visited a certain pizza shop but he didn’t know the name of it.

“I called some pizza shops in the area Akus was believed to be and finally spoke to a manager who knew Akus. He also knew the rough area Akus was currently sleeping in.

“I then contacted the local policing neighbourhood team for that area and passed over all the details I had.

“Having been wanted since March I sent these details on June 10, and within a week, officers had located Akus.

“They arrested him and he was transported to Staffordshire where he was put before magistrates to be dealt with for the criminal damage matter and failing to attend court.

“Akus was then transported from Stafforshire to Warwickshire where he was interviewed, charged with burglary and remanded in custody to appear at Warwickshire magistrates the following day.

“On July 24, Akus was convicted of burglary and sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay compensation and costs totalling £500.

“If only it were always that easy.”