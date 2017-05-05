Couple attacked in Banbury property by gang of four

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after an aggravated burglary in Banbury.

At around 9.10pm on Sunday, April 30, four men, wearing face coverings and gloves, entered a property in Appleby Close, off Bretch Hill.

They brandished a hammer, a baseball bat and a kitchen knife. One offender struck a man sitting in the living room with a hammer and other offenders went upstairs and attacked a woman who was sleeping, before ransacking another bedroom and leaving moments later.

During the attack the offenders asked for a man who was not at the address.

The offenders are described as follows:

The man with the hammer wore a khaki green jacket with a peak on the hood of the jacket. He was black and was about 6ft tall. He spoke with an English accent.

The man with the baseball bat was black and he wore a black jacket and hood. He was under 6ft and of stocky build.

The man with the knife was also under 6ft and of slimmer build. He was Asian and spoke with an English accent.

The fourth man was black.

Nothing was stolen but both victims, the man in his fifties and a woman in her forties sustained bruising.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Darren Pomroy said: “This was a specific and targeted attack. The offenders were looking for a specific person and took no property.

“The incident did however traumatise the innocent occupants at the address.

“I am appealing for any witnesses who saw a group of males or any suspicious vehicles near Appleby Close at around the time of the offence. If you saw anything or have any information which you feel might be relevant to this incident then please contact us via 101.”