Could sticker hold the clue to latest Banbury area flytip culprit?

An investigation has been launched after 63 tyres were discovered dumped on Salt Way near Broughton.

Enforcement officers from Cherwell District Council are appealing for information after being alerted to the flytip by a member of the public. The offence was committed between Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11.

Broughton flytip, could this sticker hold the clue NNL-171205-142444001

It is the second such tip in the space of a month, coming after a similar load of tyres was disposed of in a field near Wroxton. The tyres are part-worn and their quantity, as well as labels found on them, lead officers to believe that the tyres originated with a motoring company or a business selling second-hand tyres.

Cllr Debbie Pickford, Cherwell’s lead member for clean and green, said: “This shocking flytip, like the one our officers dealt with last month, points to a prolonged and cynical disregard for the environment, for the law and for the wider community.

“The stickers on the tyres may well be recognised by a member of the public and we would ask anyone who can provide us with information about this crime to give us a call in confidence. By identifying the perpetrators, we can ensure that they bear the costs, and not the law-abiding council tax payers of the district.

“It may well be that the person or company from which the tyres originated handed them over in good faith to a waste collector who turned out to be operating illegally. However, the law provides that the original owner of flytipped materials is responsible for their disposal, irrespective of whether he or she knew that the collector intended to dump them illegally.

She added: “We advise all businesspeople to ensure that they only hand over waste to licensed collectors, as is their legal responsibility.”

Cherwell’s enforcement officers are now appealing for information to trace the culprits and pursue a criminal prosecution to recover the clean-up costs.

Anyone with any information should contact the team in confidence on 01295 227007.