Chipping Norton dog walker goes missing

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man missing from Kingham near Chipping Norton.

Simon Blackham, aged 48, went missing from New Road, Kingham at around 5.45pm last night, Monday, November 6.

Simon Blackham NNL-170711-105447001

An hour later he was seen walking his dog in Station Road, Kingham, heading south out of the village.

Simon is described as a white man, of slim build, 5ft 10 inches in height, has grey eyes and has black/dark brown and grey hair in a Mohican style with it long at the back.

He has a short stubble beard and is missing some teeth.

Simon also has a number of tattoos on his arms including tattoos of a skull, an eagle and crucifix.

He is with his dog, which is a large dog, possibly a breed of Ridgeback.

Sgt Kelly Collins, leading the search for Simon, said: “We are extremely concerned for Simon as this behaviour is completely out of character for him.

“We are appealing for anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“We would particularly appeal to anyone who has been fishing overnight in the area as Simon is keen on fishing.

“Anyone with any information about Simon’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote URN 1221 6/11.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘1221 6/11’, or contact Crimestoppers (0800 555 111) anonymously.