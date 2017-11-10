Child has bike taken in Banbury, police issue CCTV images

A boy had his bicycle stolen from him by two men in Banbury.

Around 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 8, a man grabbed a 12-year-old boy’s bike whilst he was cycling down an alleyway by the Barley Mow Pub on Warwick Road that leads onto Riley Drive.

Police want to speak to this man

The boy chased the offender onto Trinity Close to Bradley Arcade Shops on Bretch Hill.

The victim was able to grab his bike back when the offender put the bike on the floor, but another man grabbed the bike back and rode off.

The stolen bike is a dark blue ‘Raleigh’ mountain bike with front suspension.

Investigating officer, PC Liam Calvert based at Banbury police station, said: “I am keen to speak to the men in these CCTV images, as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“If anyone recognises these men, or has any information relating to this offence, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43170332845.”