CCTV images released of man in connection with Banbury sexual assault

CCTV images have been released of a man police would like to speak to about a sexual assault in Banbury.

An 18-year-old woman was walking in Church Passage when she was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately before fleeing the scene at about 10.50pm on Sunday, June 25.

Police want to speak to this man about an alleged sexual assault in Church Passage, Banbury. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Designated investigator Nicola Manze from Thames Valley Police said: “I am appealing to the man in these CCTV images or anyone who recognises the man to contact police immediately as I believe he might have vital information about the incident.

“If you have any information about the offence the easiest way to contact police is by calling 101 or visiting your nearest police station."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170186283', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.