CCTV images released of boys after Banbury break-ins

CCTV images have been released by police of boys who may have information about a series of break-ins in Banbury which caused thousands of pounds of damage.

Between 2pm on Thursday, September 14, and 2pm on Wednesday, September 20, offenders gained entry to a property in Spring Terrace off Woodgreen Avenue.

Thames Valley Police wants to speak to these boys about a series of break-ins on Spring Terrace in September. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-171025-124118001

Once inside, the perpetrators caused minor damage, stole a master key to five other properties and gained entry to those properties, causing in excess of £2,000 worth of damage.

Investigating officer PC Craig Ridgley, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am keen to speak to the boys in this CCTV image, as they could have information which is vital to our investigation into this incident.

“If anyone recognises these boys, or has any information relating to this offence, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference ‘43170279335’.

“Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Thames Valley Police wants to speak to this boy about a series of break-ins on Spring Terrace in September. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-171025-124129001

Thames Valley Police launched a campaign yesterday, Tuesday, October 24, to target opportunistic burglaries in Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, with advice on how to protect your home.

For crime prevention advice, visit the Thames Valley Police website.