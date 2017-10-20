CCTV image released of man in connection to Banbury wallet theft

A CCTV image has been released of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a wallet theft in Banbury.

The victim, a man in his 40s, had his wallet containing his bank cards and driving licence stolen while in Tesco in Middleton Road between 9.30pm and 11pm on August 27.

If you recognise this man, call police on 101. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-171020-141430001

One of the bank cards was subsequently used to pay for items in a Costcutter store in High Street, Banbury, on September 29.

Officers have been investigating the theft and would like to speak to the person shown in the CCTV image, as he may have information which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call 101 quoting reference ‘43170255349’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.