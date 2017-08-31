Car windows ‘shot’ at in Banbury town centre car park

A black Mini was the target of vandalism this afternoon while it sat unoccupied in a town centre car park.

At around 3.30pm police responded to the female driver of a Mini parked in the NCP Car Park on Calthorpe Street after it’s window’s were ‘shot’ at.

Glass litters the ground of the NCP car Park on Calthorpe Street Banbury NNL-170831-165445001

An employee of a store in the car park told the BG that both he and a co-worker saw little holes that had gone straight through the window of the vehicle.

He confirmed that there was police activity in the car park at around 3.30pm.

An anonymous tip to the BG office suggested the vandalism was perpetrated by some kind of gun, perhaps an air rifle.

Thames Valley Police were unavailable to speak to and have not responded to emails requesting confirmation of the incident.

Broken glass in the space the black Mini was parked in was visible on the ground an hour after the event.