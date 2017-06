Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire in Banbury.

Between 2 and 2.30am on Sunday, June 4, a camper van was set alight in Lennox Gardens in the Bretch Hill area of Banbury.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

If you have any information call police on 01865 854386 quoting ref 43170161579.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.