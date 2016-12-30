Banbury police release CCTV images following an assault

The police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to an assault and an act of criminal damage in Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre.

On Wednesday, November 2, a man was punched, chased and pushed against a door causing the doors glass to break.

Banbury police want to speak to these two men NNL-161230-124628001

At approximately 4.45pm the victim, a 21-year-old man was punched in the face by the two, unknown attackers. He tried to escape but was caught by the two men by the shopping centre’s doors where he was pushed into them with such force the glass door shattered.

Investigating officer, PC Craig Ridgley based at Banbury police station, said: “This incident took place in a busy shopping area in town and the commotion of the breaking glass doors will certainly have attracted attention

“Anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV is asked to get in touch via the Thames Valley enquiry centre on 101 as they may have vital information for our investigation.”

If you do not want to speak to the police directly, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.