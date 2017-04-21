Banbury pensioner struck with brick

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman suffered a leg injury after youths threw bricks at her home in Banbury.

Between 6.35pm and 6.45pm on Wednesday, April 19, the victim, a woman in her late seventies, was at her home in Balmoral Avenue when she heard banging noises at the front of her house.

She walked to the hallway towards the front door when a large brick was thrown through a window and hit the victim on the leg causing swelling and bruising.

The door and two windows were broken in several places during the attack.

The two offenders are described as white males in their teens, one was wearing a white top and the other was possibly in a dark top.

Police Constable George Dean said: “This was a nasty attack on an elderly woman in her own home. It was fortunate that she was not more seriously injured.

“It is thought the bricks were thrown from the direction of a field at the top of Balmoral Road. We would be keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘1286 (19/4)’ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.