Banbury man wanted by police

editorial image
Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a Banbury man who is wanted.

Adrian Fannon, aged 38, from Banbury, failed to attend Banbury Magistrates’ Court on April 5 with regards to theft offences.

Adrian Fannon is wanted by police and believed to be in Banbury

He is also wanted for a Breach of Court Order and it is believed that he is in the Banbury area.

PC Katharine Knights, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are very keen to trace Adrian, and I would like to hear from anyone who recognises him, or who knows where he might be, to please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”